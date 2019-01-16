DFA doing everything to bring 7 seafarers jailed in Libya home

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday assured the relatives of the seven Filipino seafarers currently jailed in Libya that it is exerting all efforts to bring them home.

This came a day after relatives of the seafarers sought President Duterte’s help in ensuring the safety of the seven OFWs and eventual repatriation to the Philippines.

The detained officers of Greek-owned oil tanker MT Levante were identified as Arthur Soria Taleno, Fulgencio Pederito Eulogio, Claro Camintay Allera, Abraham Senara Nadum Jr., Ronnie Lumales Moniya, Gil Dellupac Cruzada, and Aldwin Salang-oy Emperada.

They were among several Filipino crewmembers of the Liberian-flagged MV Levant who were taken into custody by the Libyan Coast Guard in August on suspicion of fuel smuggling.

The DFA said they are “actively monitoring” the case with no less than Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. seeking the help of Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister Lufti Al-Maghrabi in securing their release.

Last month, Locsin met the Libyan official on the sidelines of the Global Compact for Migration meeting in Morocco.

Locsin reiterated his request to Libyan Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ahmed Eddeb when they met at the DFA headquarters in Pasay City last week.

Philippine Embassy in Tripoli Charge d’Affaires Mardomel Celo Melicor has visited the seven seafarers and has retained the services of a lawyer to represent them in court.

Libyan authorities assured that they are in good condition. (Roy Mabasa)

