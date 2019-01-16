Looking for Miss Right

LOVELIFE – At 27, Alden Richards is looking for Miss Right. In or out of showbiz? It doesn’t matter. One can’t really teach the heart… if in this or in that field.

Alden calls the report that he has a sweet­heart hidden some­where as fake news.

Of course, the many AlDub fans are disap­pointed that he and Yaya Dub (read Maine Mendoza) are only friends and not lovers. But as earlier noted, one can’t dictate the heart…even if for the sake of career.

Which in the end, is good for their individual careers.

Heard that Maine has already found Mr. Right . Or is it another fake or premature news?

By the way, how nice of Alden to host a thank you party for the press.

* * *

CAREER – For 2019, Alden hopes to star in a movie that is “naiiba.” An indie perhaps? Yes,yes, yes. Dark, thriller, suspense, horror, or offbeat.

Whatever it is, Highspeed hopes the director is Mark Tuviera. He did a very fine job in the AlDub first big-screen starrer, “Imagine You and Me,” shot in Verona, Italy. Not a romcom but more of love dra­ma, with the special participation of Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

Alden stood out in the GMA Martial Law Special “Alaala,” where he played the activist Boni Ilagan, jailed and tortured.

For another TV show why not a light one…with Maine or other Kapuso actresses like Lovi Poe, Jennylyn Mer­cado, Heart Evangelista? Needless to say, Alden also excels in comedy.

By the way, he’s being considered for the Filipino adaptation of a Koreanovela, “Descendants of the Sun.”

* * *

BUSINESS – His party for the press was held at Concha’s Garden and Café in Quezon City, which Alden owns. It has a branch in Tagaytay.

Soon, Alden is putting up McDonald’s in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, where he comes from. Once upon a time he was Mr. Sta. Rosa and eventually, Mr. Laguna.

His widowed father and siblings are helping Alden manage the family businesses.

So there. Alden Richards faces a busy 2019 – oncam and off.

