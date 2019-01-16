ONE Championship: This time, Kelly targets KO win

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rafael Bandayrel

Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly is out to silence his doubters when he takes on Singapore’s Christian Lee in a rematch of their controversial bout at ONE: Eternal Glory at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.



After beating Lee through sheer luck, Kelly vowed to do better this time.

“I learned that I should never give my back to him and that he will come to attack every second,” said the 34-year-old.

The two met last September at ONE: Beyond the Horizon in China with Lee, on account of being aggressive from the opening bell, seemed on his way to an easy triumph.

But to the surprise of almost everybody, the fight was cut short when the 20-year-old’s suplex was deemed illegal, giving Kelly the win via disqualification.

“We both do not want to lose to each other,” said the Team Lakay bet. He also acknowledged that Lee’s “relentlessness” is a storm that he must weather, but he believes his experience will be the deciding factor this time.

And while Kelly is aware that he dodged a bullet last time, he’ll be fighting with the goal of scoring a decisive win to erase the asterisk in his most recent outing.

“Should the opening present itself, I am definitely going for a knockout.”

Related

comments