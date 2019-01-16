PNP: Only 2 police escorts allowed per candidate

Candidates will only be allowed a maximum of two police escorts for the May 2019 midterm elections, prompting the Philippine National Police on Wednesday to advise them to coordinate with local authorities for the provision of additional security when they campaign.

PNP chief, Director General Oscar Albyalde, said President Duterte ordered him to implement the “Alunan Doctrine” which states that only two police escorts shall be assigned to Very Important Persons, including politicians, for the elections.

“The candidates will be allowed a maximum of two escorts. The President told me to follow the Alunan Doctrine and the escorts should be in uniform,” he said.

“Now, if you are going to a critical area where you think you will be conducting a massive information campaign, we allow them to coordinate with the local police to provide area security,” he added.

However, Albayalde revealed that sometimes, rival politicians seem to misinterpret the PNP protocol regarding

this measure.

“This is what happens: Sometimes, if a candidate sees that there are more policemen assigned to secure an event for his political opponent, he would complain that the chief of police is favoring his rival. I’d like to assure you that we are not tolerating electioneering, we are not favoring any candidate here,” Albayalde said. (Martin Sadongdong)

