Bishops told not to meddle in State affairs

Catholic bishops should refrain from interfering with the affairs of the State and instead focus on the “spiritual awakening” of the laity, Malacañang said Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the call after three bishops recently hit back at President Duterte for insulting Church doctrines and clergymen.

“If you are men of the cloth, ang talagang trabaho mo ay spiritual awakening sa faithful. Huwag mo nang pakialaman ang estado with respect doon sa mga methods na ginagawa ng estado na sa kabutihan naman ng bayan,” Panelo said.

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas earlier said he was more worried for President Duterte than the Church which survived far worse attacks in the past. He claimed that he was concerned that Duterte’s rants against the Church might affect his health.

Villegas was the latest bishop to speak out against the President’s attacks on the Church, most recently his call on street idlers to rob and kill rich bishops.

Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani earlier challenged Duterte to walk the streets without bodyguards while Balanga, Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos branded the Duterte presidency as a disgrace to the country.

Panelo said the bishops were free to speak their minds but he wondered why there were reacting if they believe the Church was strong to withstand any challenges.

“They should not be concerned, alarmed, or angry at any tirade against the Church because as he correctly says, it’s been there for a thousand years. So, it’s entrenched, so hindi maapektuhan, ba’t sila nagre-react?” he added.

“Now if they are affected by the criticism on the hypocrisy of certain members, if they are not alluded to, if they are not embraced in that group, then why should they be reacting?” he added.

Panelo also appealed anew to the bishops to pray for the President instead of lambasting him, saying his success will be the country’s success.

“If Villegas is worried, then he should pray for the President. Then he should help the President. Then he should do something positive rather than attack the administration,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

