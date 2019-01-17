Bullpups, Baby Tams maintain 1-2 spots in UAAP football

National University turned back Ateneo, 2-1, to remain on top of the table Sunday in the UAAP Season 81 juniors football tournament at the FEU-Diliman pitch.

Eldrin Madrid struck in the 62nd minute before Steven Yance Buyayo doubled the Bullpups lead eight minutes later,

The Blue Eaglets pulled one back courtesy of a Fernando Roxas’ 80th minute goal but fell short in their fightback, keeping the Katipunan-based squad in third spot with eight points.

NU rose to 14 points, one off defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman, which overwhelmed University of Santo Tomas, 6-1, in the other match.

Kieth Absalon and Pocholo Bugas scored twice while Charles Lobitana and Ace Amita also found the back of the net for the Baby Tamaraws.

The Tiger Cubs remain at fourth with four points.

