Arjo, gusto maging komedyante

NATUPAD na rin sa wakas ang pangarap ni Arjo Atayde. Ito ay ang maging ganap na komedyante.

Wow, huh? After ilang years pagkatapos makilala sa action at drama, and trip pala nitong si Arjo ay comedy.

Who would’ve thought?

Pero siya mismo ang umamin nito sa isang post niya sa social media recently.

Ani Arjo, “All my life, I’ve always dreamt of being a comedian! To be honest, di ko alam kung paano ako napunta sa drama at action.”

Hep, bago ninyo i-bash si Arjo may pahabol ito.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful, grateful, and blessed to have had the opportunity to do such roles,” sey niya.

‘Yun naman, eh.

Anyway, masaya itong si Arjo of late dahil ito na nga at lalabas na siya sa una niyang lead role in a film at, yes, comedy ito.

Ito ay walang iba kung hindi ang pelikulang “’Tol.”

“After 7 years of concentrating on being a villain in drama or action, who would’ve thought that my first lead role in a movie would be comedy?! I tell you this, God has his ways of making your dreams come true. It might not be now but if you work enough for it, it will happen.”

Congrats, Arjo! (DELIA CUARESMA)

