Honoring 15 ‘Direk’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

DIREK’ – Fifteen Filipino directors, familiarly addressed “Direk”, are honored in the book simply titled “Direk” : Essays on Filipino Filmmakers. Edited by Doy del Mundo and Shirley O. Lua, published and distributed by De La Salle, with counterparts in the US and Great Britain.

Doy writes that the anthology is an intro to selected Filipino filmmakers and their films.

* * *

THREE SECTIONS – Let’s take quick look at 352-page book, which has three sections.

First is Short Takes, with brief essays on Manuel Silos by Doy; The Life and Art of Gerry de Leon by the late Hammy Sotto; Eddie Romero by Doy.

Second section is Medium Shots with essays on Manuel Conde by Nic Tiongson; Bert Avellana by Doy; Fernando Poe Jr. by Lua; Lino Brocka by Rolando B. Tolentino; Ishmael Bernal by Ronald Baytan; Peque Gallaga by Vicente Garcia Groyon; Mike de Leon by Anne Francis N. Sangil; Kidlat Tahimik by Patrick F. Campos; Brillante Mendoza by Lito B. Zulueta.

Third and last section contains pieces on Marilou Diaz Abaya and Lav Diaz by Gil Quito; Mario O’Hara by Noel Vera.

* * *

MORE FILMMAKERS – The is by no means complete. If Highspeed may suggest more filmmakers in a future book on “Direk.”

As they come to mind: Chito Roño, Laurice Guillen, Gil Portes, Carlitos Siguion- Reyna, Celso Ad. Castillo, Tikoy Aguiluz, Joey Reyes, Raymond Red, Erik Matti, Robert Arevalo, Nick de Ocampo, Jeffrey Jeturian, Olive Lamasan, Rory Quintos, Cathy Garcia Molina, Mel Chionglo, Joel Lamangan.

A project as monumental as “Direk” deserves to be launched with pomp and circumstance. Why not a relaunch early this year and make it a part of the celebration of the 100th year of Philippine cinema?

Your move, De La Salle

Related

comments