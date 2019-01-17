No meningo case in Valenzuela

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THE VALENZUELA City government announced Thursday that the one-year-old girl who died at the Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital (VCEH) tested negative for meningococcemia.

Valenzuela City public information chief Zyan Caiña said the test, which was done to see if Neisseria meningitidis bacteria is present in the fatality’s blood, tested negative, dispelling rumors that the city is at risk of a meningococcemia outbreak.

In a Facebook post, the city government called on the public not to panic and to take care of their health.

On Tuesday, the city government released an official statement after rumors of a meningococcemia outbreak in Valenzuela City made rounds on social media.

The one-year-old girl, who displayed symptoms of meningococcemia, died upon arrival at VCEH on Monday midnight, the statement read.

As a precaution, the emergency room of the hospital underwent fumigation, ultraviolet light and disinfection.

Those who were in contact with the patient, as well as those who were on hospital duty at the time, were given prophylactic antibiotics. (Minka Tiangco)

Related

comments