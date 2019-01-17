Public asked to stop sharing drummer’s video

The Department of Health has called on the public to stop sharing the apparent suicide video of Razorback drummer Brian Velasco.

“We are aware of the video going around the Internet of his suicidal act. We request for the public to stop sharing this tragic video and respect the family who are still grieving and in pain due to this unfortunate event,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.

Velasco leaped to his death from the top of a 33-story condominium in Malate, Manila Wednesday. He went live on Facebook to film the incident.

The DoH extended its condolences to the family and friends of the late drummer.

The Health department, meanwhile, noted that “depression is a serious health condition,” thus, discussion about it must be initiated “to end the stigma surrounding mental health because when left unattended, it can lead to suicide.”

Latest data shows that in the Philippines, 3.3 million Filipinos suffer from depressive disorders with suicide rates in 2.5 males and 1.7 females per 100,000.

According to the World Health Organization, 800,000 people die due to suicide every year. It is the second leading cause of death in 15- to 29-year-olds, it added.

The DoH reiterated that those in need of help may contact the department’s 24-hour toll-free suicide prevention hotline at (02) 804-4673 or 0917-5584673 or they can send a message to 2919. (Betheena Kae Unite)

