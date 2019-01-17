‘Sisig’ meant salad

WHO hasn’t heard of sisig, or hasn’t eaten one such dish?

Sisig, says Wikipedia, is a Kapampangan dish made from parts of pig head and chicken liver, usually seasoned with cala­mansi, onion and chili pepper.

The dish originated in Pam­panga but has now spread all over the country due to its sheer good taste and of­ten inexpensive price.

* * *

Sisig was first mentioned in a Kapam­pangan dictionary in the 17th Century. It meant “to snack on something sour” and “salad.”

Sisig then referred to fruits, often unripe or half-ripe, sometimes dipped in salt and vinegar.

It also referred to a method of preparing fish and meat, marinated in a sour liquid such as lemon juice or vinegar, then seasoned with salt, pepper and other spices.

* * *

Sisig is considered part of Pampanga’s culinary tradition.

Angeles City, through City Ordinance No. 405, Series of 2017, issued an ordinance declaring Siz­zling Sisig Babi as an intangible cultural heritage of the city.

A sisig festival is held every year in May in Ange­les. Students and restaurant owners would cook tons of sisig.

The festival started on May 17, 2003.

* * *

The late Lucia “Aling Lucing” Cunanan of Ange­les City is considered the innovator of sisig.

She reinvented sisig by broiling or grilling the pig parts after boiling them. She then served the dish on a sizzling plate.

* * *

TRIVIA PA MORE (Vari­ous Sources): San Guillermo Parish Church was one of sev­eral places in Pampanga ravaged by lahar flow from Mount Pinatubo’s eruption in 1991.

Almost 3/4 of the church was buried.

* * *

