Woman dies in Manila condo fire

A 29-year-old woman perished in a fire that broke out in a condominium on G. Masangkay Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Thursday morning.

Probers said the fatality, Karen Tan-Caparas, was found inside the comfort room of her unit located on the ninth floor of Diamond Tower.

Meanwhile, her three companions survived the incident.

The blaze which started before 10 a.m. reached second alarm. Firefighters were able to put it out at around 10:50 a.m.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Manila is still investigating the cause of fire.

Just last Tuesday, three family members died during a fire that gutted a two-storey house in Sampaloc, Manila. (Ria Fernandez)

