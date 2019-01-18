Baron’s wish

- Home
AFTER a long hiatus, Baron Geisler is now eyeing a showbiz comeback. He is hoping to do so via his former home, ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.
“I’m praying, sana makabalik sa Star Magic,” said Baron in an interview.
“Siguro sa buong stay ko sa rehab, isa yun sa halos pinagdadasal ko araw-araw,” he added.
The actor shared he had the chance to talk to Star Magic chairman emeritus Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan, recently.
He said, “I just came from ABS-CBN. I visited Star Magic, I reconnected with them and I really had a good talk with Mr. M, my mentor, my godfather in our industry.”
Baron entered a rehab facility in Cebu after getting into several fights, including one that had family members calling for his incarceration.
It’s all in the past now said the actor maintaining, “Ipinangako ko po sa sarili ko to keep on moving forward and just stay focused in sustaining my sobriety.”
For some time now, Baron has been busy giving inspirational talks to those going through the same challenges he once faced.
He was also able to attend the invitational screening of Brillante Mendoza’s film “Alpha: The Right to Kill” where he appears as a drug lord.
Happy with Baron’s progress is Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman Liza Diño.
She posted her photo with Baron on social media captioning it thus: “You have no idea how proud I am to see you so clean and calm and at peace with yourself. You look amazing, Baron, and I can see that you are genuinely pleased with who you are now. Sana magtuloy-tuloy na. You are the captain of your own ship. To sink or swim will be your own choice. I’m just here. I’m a text or call away. Alam mo yan. Grabe. I’m sobrang proud of you! Hugs. Congrats on this film and your next ones. Pakabait na ah!” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)