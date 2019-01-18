Baron’s wish

AFTER a long hiatus, Baron Geisler is now eyeing a showbiz comeback. He is hoping to do so via his former home, ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

“I’m praying, sana makabalik sa Star Magic,” said Baron in an interview.

“Siguro sa buong stay ko sa re­hab, isa yun sa halos pinagdada­sal ko araw-araw,” he added.

The actor shared he had the chance to talk to Star Magic chair­man emeritus Johnny “Mr. M” Ma­nahan, recently.

He said, “I just came from ABS-CBN. I visited Star Magic, I recon­nected with them and I really had a good talk with Mr. M, my mentor, my godfather in our industry.”

Baron entered a rehab facility in Cebu after getting into several fights, including one that had family members calling for his incarcera­tion.

It’s all in the past now said the ac­tor maintaining, “Ipinangako ko po sa sarili ko to keep on moving forward and just stay focused in sustaining my sobriety.”

For some time now, Baron has been busy giving inspirational talks to those going through the same challenges he once faced.

He was also able to attend the invitational screening of Brillante Mendoza’s film “Alpha: The Right to Kill” where he ap­pears as a drug lord.

Happy with Baron’s progress is Film Development Council of the Philip­pines (FDCP) chairman Liza Diño.

She posted her photo with Baron on social media caption­ing it thus: “You have no idea how proud I am to see you so clean and calm and at peace with yourself. You look amazing, Baron, and I can see that you are genuinely pleased with who you are now. Sana magtuloy-tuloy na. You are the captain of your own ship. To sink or swim will be your own choice. I’m just here. I’m a text or call away. Alam mo yan. Grabe. I’m sobrang proud of you! Hugs. Congrats on this film and your next ones. Pakabait na ah!” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

