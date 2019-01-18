P420,000 high-grade marijuana seized

2 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of P420,000 worth of high-grade marijuana known as “kush” were seized in back-to-back buy-bust operations spearheaded by the Manila Police District Station 5 Station Drug Enforcement Unit in the cities of Pasig and Mandaluyong Thursday.

First to be arrested by the MPD Station 5 SDEU and Mandaluyong police at 6:30 p.m. were five men with P168,000 worth of kush on Boni Ave. near corner Ballesteros St. in Mandaluyong.

The suspects were identified as John Carlo Naguit, 23, jobless, of Mandaluyong; Jose Manuel Bacallan, 22, student, of Pasig; Arsenio Concepcion III, 22, student, of Mandaluyong; Jason Peter Gonzales, 22, student, of Manila; and Sergie Rivero, 24, jobless, of Manila.

Investigator-on-case PO1 Arnold Tibay said the suspects transact with their customers via online. The kush may have been possibly sourced abroad, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

Around four hours later at 10 p.m., the MPD Station 5 SDEU, in coordination with the Pasig police, arrested Nico Alonzo, 24, and Julius Capili, 33, both residents of Mandaluyong, inside Room 1201, Astoria Plaza, Barangay San Antonio, Ortigas, Pasig City at 10 p.m.

Three teenage girls present in the room at the time of operation were rescued.

Six packs of dried kush leaves valued at P252, 000, P,1000 worth of shabu, and drug paraphernalia were recovered seized from the suspects.

All suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Ria Fernandez)

Related

comments