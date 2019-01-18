Romance in the year of the Earth Pig

1 SHARES Share Tweet

EXPECT a turn of luck this new year, particularly in relationships, for those with signs compatible with the Pig – Rabbit, Sheep, and Tiger – according to the new “Chi­nese Astrology 2019: The Year of the Earth Pig” book by Feng Shui master Master Hanz Cua.

“The year agrees with those who would like to get married, especially with Pig and Tiger,” shared the “Umagang Kay Ganda” Chinese astrology ex­pert in this latest ABS-CBN Pub­lishing guide.

Aside from romance being bountiful this 2019, there will also be positive outcomes in relation­ships with business partners, friends, and co-workers as the year is predominantly filled with good luck.

“A lot of people will be successful in their lives, career, and re­lationship in the Year of the Pig,” wrote Master Hanz, citing that even those who are incompatible with the pig sign will have op­portunities to enjoy and help to receive, as long as they follow Feng Shui cures to counter bad luck, which are men­tioned in “Chinese As­trology 2019.”

The renowned au­thor studied Feng Shui disciplines in Malaysia, Sin­gapore, China, Hong Kong and in other parts of the world. His services include psychic tarot card reading, aura reading, home and office Feng Shui, palm and face reading, space clearing, and a lot more. He also gives out on-air consultations and Feng Shui advice on DZMM.

Catch Master Hanz at the launch of the “Chinese Astrology 2019: The Year of the Earth Pig” book on Jan. 19, 4 pm at National Book Store – TriNoma.

Related

comments