Vote ‘yes’ to BOL, Duterte appeals

Mindanao could finally attain lasting peace and inclusive growth if the Bangsamoro Organic Law would be ratified in a plebiscite, President Duterte declared Friday.

The President talked about the “brighter and more promising future” for Mindanao as he rallied support for the Bangsamoro measure during his visit to the peace assembly in Cotabato City.

“I am very hopeful that the ratification of BOL, Mindanao can finally enjoy lasting peace and inclusive growth that will benefit the entire Philippines, not only you. It will mark a new chapter in our history of the nation – one that every person is treated with respect regardless of one’s ethnicity, gender, religion, or ideological leaning,” Duterte said his remarks.

“I am therefore calling this call to fellow Moro, let us use the plebiscite as a peaceful means to finally correct the historical injustice committed against the Bangsamoro people,” he added.

Duterte urged the Bangsamoro people to “forget bitterness of the past and look forward to the future.”

“Mga mahal kong mga Moro brothers or sister, magboto kayo ng ‘yes’,” he said. “Together, let us take this opportunity to begin the process of healing, reconciliation, so that one day we can embrace each other as brother and sister Filipino with a view of tolerance of all, understanding and take the new world on its totality,” he added.

The President signed Republic Act No. 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao last July.

The new law covers the existing Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao areas (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao), six towns in Lanao del Norte, and 39 barangays in North Cotabato.

A plebiscite will be held in the proposed territories on Jan. 21 and Feb. 6 to determine if they are in favor of joining the new region.

Meanwhile, Filipinos believe that Duterte can keep all or most of the promises he made during his administration, the latest Social Weather Stations survey said.

The fourth quarter 2018 Social Weather Survey held from Dec, 16 to 19 among 1,440 respondents found that 48 percent expect Duterte to fulfill most, if not all, of his promises.

Thirteen percent said Duterte can fulfill “all or nearly all” while 35 percent said he can fulfill “most” of his promises.

On the other hand, 46 percent answered “a few” while six percent said “none or almost none.”

Expectation that Duterte would fulfill most, if not all, his promises increased by two points to 48 percent from 46 percent (14 percent all or nearly all, 32 percent most) in March 2018.

It is also 13 points higher from the personal record-low of 35 percent (eight percent all or nearly all, 27 percent most) in 2017. (Genalyn D. Kabiling and Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

