Davao police on alert for plebiscite

DAVAO CITY – The Philippine National Police Regional Office 11 has placed Davao region on full alert status for the Bangsamoro Organic Law plebiscite in some areas of Mindanao Monday.

PRO 11 regional director Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales said all units in the area are on full alert since 6 p.m. Friday.

“Davao being part of Mindanao, and an adjacent region to the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, although we haven’t detected any threats in our region, we cannot let our guard down,” Morales said.

He said all police commanders within Region 11 were ordered to keep their personnel intact and strengthen target hardening on all vital installations, economic key points, as well as places of convergence.

Morales also ordered them to coordinate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies to ensure high state of operational readiness to thwart any hostile action that may be launched by terror groups who oppose the BOL.

He said PRO 11 seeks a safe and orderly plebiscite.

Meanwhile, Morales said PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde has ordered them to strictly implement the gun ban apart from intensifying their focused law enforcement operations to dismantle partisan armed groups, neutralize gun-for-hire syndicates, and account for more loose firearms. (Armando Fenequito Jr.)

