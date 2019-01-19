Duterte credits God for passage of BOL

1 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte on Friday thanked God for guiding Congress to pass the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Duterte, in a peace assembly for the BOL plebiscite in Cotabato City, expressed relief that the BOL has finally reached this stage after such a long time.

“God must be good to us. The fact that we have reached this point after so many years of negotiation and interruptions. We are here. Insha’Allah. God is great. Allahu Akbar,” he said.

“Talaga kung wala si Allah, mahirapan tayo dito. The fact that we were able to go to Congress smoothly, with a minimum of objections and especially those who are not from Mindanao,” he added.

Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11054 or the BOL in July last year, saying that it will solve the problem about peace in Mindanao as the legislation creates a Bangsamoro government and grants it fiscal autonomy.

Duterte recalled the obstacles the BOL had to hurdle.

“As the centerpiece legislation of my administration, the BOL has been the product of a long and rigorous process that involved meaningful and exhaustive consultations by one another and for all of us here,” he said.

“There were times when we thought even that it would not maybe approved on time. Not that it will not be approved, but on time as I have committed,” he recalled.

“Sabi ko I will try to make it in January or February but… God was there all along,” he added.

The President encouraged Moros to support the ratification of the BOL, saying it will be a testament to their determination to bring peace in Mindanao.

“Your approval of this law will not only serve as an expression of your desire to end more than half a century of armed struggle in the region. It will also serve as a testament to your determination to bring genuine peace and development in Muslim Mindanao through an autonomous government that truly represents and understands the needs of the people,” Duterte said. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments