Duterte: Unite vs terror

1 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte on Friday enjoined the people of Mindanao to stand together against terrorism as some areas on the island hold a plebiscite for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law Monday.

Duterte urged those in the South to support the legislature which creates a new government for them and grants it fiscal autonomy.

In a speech in Cotabato City, Duterte slammed terror groups anew, particularly the Islamic State, which do nothing but kill innocent people.

“We must stand together. May mga diperensya, but we must stand together against violence, against ISIS, because they do not know anything but to kill,” he said.

“How are we supposed to survive as a nation if you treat your fellow human beings as infidels? That is a very stupid proposition… It’s so silly. So I hope you can understand each other,” he added.

The President reiterated that he will not talk to the Abu Sayyaf Group, saying its members do not possess the attitude of Moros.

“Ang ating warriors dito, the Moro warriors, Tausug… Pero ‘yang mga Abu Sayyaf. Hindi talaga natin ugali ‘yan. You do not kill an eight-year-old boy because of no ransom paid,” Duterte said. “I do not simply like the idea of cutting heads of people, innocent people pati ‘yung bata na kinidnap,” he added.

“What’s the f*cking sense of doing that? ‘Wag nila akong bolahin. There is a part of me that is Islam,” he continued. “I will never never never talk to the Abu Sayyaf, hindi talaga pwede kailanman, terrorista.”

Duterte expressed optimism that there may still be a chance for the government to talk peace with communist rebels.

“We can talk, maybe get another system where it can really work,” he said. “Maraming patayan, everyday. We must insist against violence. Araw-araw na ito, maski saan,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments