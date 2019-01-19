LPA to intensify, hit land

The low-pressure area east of the Philippines will likely intensify into a tropical depression before its expected landfall over Surigao del Norte Sunday night.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Benison Estareja, the LPA has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was estimated at 945 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur before noon Saturday.

Estareja said the LPA could bring moderate to heavy rains over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental as early as Saturday night.

The LPA has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within 24 hours.

Once it intensifies into a tropical depression, the weather disturbance will be given the local name “Amang” and will be the first tropical cyclone this year and this month.

Estareja said the weather disturbance could make landfall over Surigao del Norte or Surigao Island Sunday night.

The weather disturbance could bring moderate to heavy rains over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol, southern Quezon, Romblon, and Marinduque Sunday. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

