PHISGOC is on track – Ramirez

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez yesterday assured the public that the 2019 Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) is on track as far as preparations is concerned and will have a budget of P7.5 billion.



“We are on track and we are doing fine,” said Ramirez, who shares vice chairmanship with Philippine Olympic Committee President Ricky Vargas. “We still have around seven months to prepare. They have been working, but the pace will quicken now as we near the date.”

In a press briefing, Ramirez said the government’s sports agency, upon the instruction of the Senate, submitted the budget for the staging of the biennial event.

“This was submitted to us by the PHISGOC, but we submit it with a note that everything will be subject to the review of the PSC,” said the agency chief as his office prepare to disburse the allotted budget once it is released to the PSC.

With the management of the sizeable budget now falling on the shoulders of the sports agency, Ramirez bared that he will take a “more active role” in the administration and preparation of the Games.

He also said that he expects more PSC officers to take critical roles as he assures everyone that the agency shall ensure the proper management and judicious spending of funds.

