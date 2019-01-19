PH’s richest man Henry Sy dies at 94

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The country’s wealthiest man, Henry Sy, who rose from being a penniless Chinese immigrant to leading a multi-billion dollar business empire, died on Saturday.

He died in his sleep in the morning, his daughter Teresita Sy-Coson and Jose Sio, chairman of SM Investments Corp. said.

“This morning Mr. Sy passed away peacefully as a happy man,” Sio said.

The 94-year-old, from the Chinese city of Xiamen, made his fortune with a Philippine shopping center conglomerate that has put up some of the largest malls in the world.

However, his holdings also included banks, hotels, and real estate in the Philippines, as well as shopping centers in China.

He had a net worth of $19 billion as of Friday, according to Forbes.com.

Forbes said he was the 52nd richest person in the world last year, beating out bold name tycoons like Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch, and George Soros.

Sy put up his first shoe store in downtown Manila in 1956, a business which later grew into a diversified empire.

He stepped down as chairman of his holding firm in 2017, assuming the title of “chairman emeritus” and leaving trusted allies as well as his children in charge of his empire.

It was a long journey for a man who came to the Philippines as a boy to work in his immigrant father’s variety store.

“Our store was so small it had no back or second floor, we just slept on the counter late at night after the store was closed,” he told a newspaper in 2006. (AFP)

Related

comments