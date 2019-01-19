Village chief gunned down in NE

A barangay chairman was shot dead by unidentified riding-in-tandem assassins while playing cards inside the terrace of a constituent’s house Friday in Barangay La Fuente here.

Chief Insp. Steven dela Cruz, town police chief, identified the victim as Rene Sebastian, 61, who died while being treated at the Nueva Ecija Doctor’s Hospital in Cabanatuan City for a bullet wound in the left buttocks which affected the liver of the victim.

“Apat na beses pong pinaputukan ng isa sa mga suspek pero isa lang ang tumama sa biktima batay sa mga narekober na mga basyo ng bala mula sa lugar ng krimen,” Dela Cruz said.

Initial investigation disclosed that Sebastian was sitting in the terrace of the house of a certain Marlon Adriano when one of the gunmen emerged from nowhere and fired at the victim several times.

The suspects fled on board an unregistered motorcycle towards the north direction, police said.

Probers are looking into three possible theories on the killing of Sebastian but have yet to divulge information pending veracity of the intelligence report, Dela Cruz said. (Ariel Avendano)

