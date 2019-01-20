10 areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Amang’ moves towards Surigao

More than 10 areas were placed under Signal No. 1 as tropical depression “Amang” inched closer to Surigao del Norte Sunday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Ariel Rojas said Amang could make landfall over Surigao del Norte or Siargao Island around Sunday evening.

Around Sunday afternoon, PAGASA estimated the location of Amang at 175 kilometers southeast of Surigao City. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph, moving west-northwest at 30 kph.

As early as Sunday, Rojas said moderate to heavy rains have prevailed over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern parts of Negros Oriental and Occidental, northern Cebu, and Bohol.

Tropical cyclone warning Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, eastern Bohol, northern Cebu, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin.

Rojas noted that Amang may weaken into a low pressure area after landfall or while traversing northern Caraga, but moderate to heavy rains may continue over Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Dinagat Islands Monday.

By Tuesday, moderate to heavy rains may still be felt over Eastern Visayas and Bicol.

Residents, especially in areas at high risk of flooding and landslides, were asked to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring PAGASA updates.

Fisherfolk and those with small sea craft were advised not to venture out over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, including the northern coasts of Northern Luzon, and the eastern coastlines of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, due to the approaching tropical cyclone and surge of the northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

PAGASA said Amang will be in the vicinity of Abuyog, Leyte Monday morning and 65 km north-northwest of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Tuesday morning. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

