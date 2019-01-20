Duterte optimistic BOL would bring peace

A son of Mindanao, President Duterte is optimistic the Bangsamoro Organic Law would help end the cycle of violence and spur economic development in the region.

Ahead of the plebiscite to decide on the ratification of the BOL, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the President supports the approval of the measure to pave the way towards genuine peace and progress in Mindanao.

“Like you and me, the President is a son of Mindanao. We all grew up under the specter of armed conflict and witnessed firsthand how this has claimed lives, crushed hopes, and destroyed futures,” Nograles said in a visit to Sulu.

“Like all of you, President Duterte wants this cycle of violence to end. He also wants the children of the Bangsamoro, the children of Mindanao, and the children of our nation to grow up in a country where Mindanao is peaceful, prosperous, and progressive,” the former Davao City congressman added.

The law seeks to create the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with greater fiscal autonomy and territory, replacing the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao created almost three decades ago. The measure is part of the peace agreement signed by the government with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

A plebiscite will be held Monday and Feb. 6 in the proposed territories to determine if they support the new autonomous region.

According to Nograles, the administration was “all-out” for the BOL “because our President recognizes that this measure is one of the keys to unlocking the promise of Mindanao.”

He said the BOL would “pave the road to peace, a road that will allow for the entry of investments that will lead to economic development in the region.” (Genalyn Kabiling)

