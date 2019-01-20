Filipinos in US advised to prepare for winter storm

The government is closely monitoring the situation in the Midwest and Northeast United States as a winter storm moving across the country is expected to bring significant snow and ice to the North and heavy rains and severe weather to the South into the weekend.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the winter storm is expected to affect portions of New Jersey, southern Connecticut, and southeast New York over the weekend.

The Philippine Consulate in New York City advised members of the Filipino community to take precaution, avoid unnecessary travels, and monitor weather developments in their areas, as well as ensure the sufficient supply of basic items.

The DFA called on Filipinos who may need assistance to call the consulate at 9172940196 and 9172394118. (Roy Mabasa)

