Palace hopeful BOL will be ratified

Malacañang is hopeful that the Bangsamoro Organic Law will be ratified in Monday’s plebiscite.

“Tomorrow, Jan. 21, our people will make history as residents in the will cast their historic vote on whether to ratify or not the landmark Bangsamoro Organic Law and chart their own destiny,” Panelo said on the eve of the plebiscite Sunday.

“The BOL is a historic piece of legislation in our quest for lasting peace in Mindanao as this would correct the historical injustices committed against the Moro people,” he noted.

Panelo said the fate of the BOL is now in the hands of the people and President Duterte will respect their decision.

He, however, expressed hope that the people will vote in favor of the BOL.

“While the President would respect whatever decision the public makes during the plebiscite and comply with the sovereign voice of the people in Mindanao, we are hopeful that the BOL, which would pave the way for a Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, would be ratified,” he said.

“The President has already urged the voters to vote “Yes” for peace and development in Mindanao,” he added, referring to Duterte’s endorsement of the BOL in a peace rally in Cotabato City on Friday.

“The President is committed to use his constitutional powers to unify the Bangsamoro people and end the strife that has impeded the growth and development of Mindanao.” (Argyll Geducos)

