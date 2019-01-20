Senators also laud Pacquiao for defending title

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Senators crossed party lines to congratulate their colleague Sen. Manny Pacquiao for successfully defending his World Boxing Association welterweight title via unanimous decision against Adrien Broner Sunday in Las Vegas.

In separate statements, senators said Pacquiao’s latest win is yet another proof of his resilience, strength, determination, and discipline.

“Siya ang patunay na walang imposible if you put your heart and mind to it. May Manny continue to serve as an inspiration to all Filipinos here and around the world,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri said Pacquiao showed proof that age is no barrier in pursuing one’s passion.

“(He) once again shows the world his superhuman strength and his super human heart of true champion. He is a champion of the ages, winning championships throughout his two and a half decades of boxing and defying father time,” Zubiri said.

“At age 40, he shows us that nothing is impossible with hardwork, dedication, and love for God. A true inspiration not only to us Filipinos but to people all over the world. Whose life story can be emulated by kids from the streets of Africa to the slums in Brazil,” Zubiri added.

Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara echoed Zubiri’s belief: “Manny has started writing another chapter in one of the greatest self made stories in boxing history.”

“Kahit kwarenta na kaya pa ring talunin ang much younger fighters who are among the best in the world. Mabuhay si Manny for once again flying the Pinoy flag abroad and making us all proud!” Angara stressed.

Sen. Nancy Binay also said Pacquiao, in his latest fight, showed why he remains a hero among the hearts of Filipinos. “His prowess inside the ring is matched by his humility, magnanimity, and genuine love for the people,” Binay said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

Related

comments