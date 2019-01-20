Solons laud Pacquiao for outpointing Broner

Lawmakers cheered Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s victory over Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Sunday.

House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo thanked Pacquiao for continuously bringing honor and pride to the country.

“Maraming salamat Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa iyong patuloy na pagbibigay ng karangalan sa ating bansa. Congratulations. Mabuhay ka!” Arroyo said.

House Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu said the senator has always been an inspiration and pride for the Filipino nation.

“Sen. Manny is always there to give honor and pride for our country. Thank you and congratulations!” he said. “Pacquiao succeeded in proving to the world that a Filipino can stand up to the best of the best anytime, anywhere.”

PBA partylist Rep. Jericho Nograles also lauded Pacquiao for being the country’s hero-athlete. “40 is the new 20! Ang Pambansang Kamao, Sen. Manny Pacquiao proved today that age is just a number! Against a 29-year old, Pacman made the Philippines proud and we thank him for that. Si Sen. Manny ang ating Bayaning Atleta,” he said.

He said while Broner was smart to emulate Mayweather to avoid a knockdown, his strategy is not enough to win.

“The whole world witnessed how Broner was peppered with punches from Sen. Manny as he tried to avoid them and ran all over the ring. I just wish that Broner would accept his defeat gracefully. I do not think that the fight is rigged, and neither does the world. Pacquiao won fair and square,” Nograles said.

Samar Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento said Pacquiao has shown again class not only as a boxer but as a sports icon. “He made sure that the millions of people who watched his fight with Adrien Broner would witness an unadulterated boxing action from start to finish. This is a true Pacman brand of boxing,” he said. (Charissa L. Atienza)

