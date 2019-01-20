You have kept the good wine until now

JESUS performs his first sign or miracle at the wedding in Cana. John sees this as an initial mani­festation of Jesus’ divine powers as Son of God and Messiah. Jesus reluctantly accedes to his mother’s request though his “hour” has not yet come. His hour of glory as Son of God will be revealed in his passion, death, and resurrection.

In the Bible, wedding or marriage is often used for the covenant relationship between God and the people of Israel (the chosen bride). As Isa­iah prophesies, “For the Lord delights in you, and your land shall be espoused. For as a young man marries a virgin, your Builder shall marry you; and as a bridegroom rejoices in his bride so shall your God rejoice in you” (Is 62:4-5).

The old wine runs out – alluding to the old Mo­saic Law and Judaism becoming passé – and now Jesus presents the new wine of the New Cove­nant. The presence of Jesus changes the mood of the wedding when he provides for their needs in proper time. The overflow of wine reflects the superabundant joy in the messianic times as Isa­iah describes, “On this mountain the Lord of hosts will provide for all peoples a feast of rich food and choice wines, juicy, rich food and pure, choice wines” (Is 25:6).

Jesus will liken the Kingdom of God to a wed­ding feast (cf Mt 22:1-14). And the participation of Jesus at the wedding feast will bring joy and gladness, like God visiting his people. In weaving the story, the evangelist uses the wedding as a backdrop to the presentation of Jesus, who is the awaited Bridegroom and Lamb of God, as John the Baptist testified earlier (cf Jn 1:29-34).

Finally, Jesus the Lamb of God will ensure that those who believe in him will join in the joyous celebration of the eternal wedding banquet in the Kingdom of heaven. “The Lord has established his reign, [our] God, the almighty. Let us rejoice and be glad and give him glory. For the wedding day of the Lamb has come, his bride has made herself ready” (Rv 19:6-7).

At the end of time, the covenant will be ful­filled, and the believers, the bride of Christ, will participate at the wedding banquet of the Lord, the Bridegroom.

Gospel: Jn 2:1-11

There was a wedding in Cana in Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there. Jesus and his disciples were also invited to the wedding. When the wine ran short, the mother of Jesus said to him, “They have no wine.” And Jesus said to her, “Woman, how does your concern affect me? My hour has not yet come.” His mother said to the servers, “Do whatever he tells you.” Now there were six stone water jars there for Jewish ceremonial washings, each holding twenty to thirty gallons. Jesus told them, “Fill the jars with water.” So they filled them to the brim. Then he told them, “Draw some out now and take it to the headwaiter.” So they took it. And when the headwaiter tasted the water that had become wine, without knowing where it came from – although the servers who had drawn the water knew – the headwaiter called the bridegroom and said to him, “Everyone serves good wine first, and then when people have drunk freely, an inferior one; but you have kept the good wine until now.” Jesus did this as the beginning of his signs in Cana in Galilee and so revealed his glory, and his disciples began to believe in him.

