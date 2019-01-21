Miriam Quiambao, malapit nang manganak

NASA kanyang ika-30th week na ng pagbubuntis ang former beauty queen and TV host na si Miriam Quiambao-Roberto.

Sa kanyang post sa Instagram noong nakaraang Jan. 14, na­banggit nito na 9 weeks na lang at malapit na niyang isilang ang kanyang baby.

Pero marami raw na bilin sa kanya ang kanyang doktor lalo na’t nakakaranas daw ito ng mara-ming sakit sa iba’t ibang parte ng katawan.

Inabisuhan din si Miriam na mag-gain ng weight dahil masya­do raw maliit ang sanggol na dala-dala nito. Para raw medyo lumaki ang baby at ma-achieve nito ang normal size at weight. Heto ang post ni Miriam:

“I’m on the last stretch!! 9 more weeks to go!! Definitely feeling the back pains and other bodily aches lately so I’ve been taking it easy nowadays.

“On my last ultrasound, the perinatologist says that my baby is too small for his age. They found out that my placenta is thicker than normal, causing reduced blood flow to the baby. So far, I’ve been eating a whole lot more pro­tein and taking amino acid supple­ments on top of my daily Heparin injections and steroids to reduce inflammation in my placenta.

“Doing my best to take a nap every afternoon for baby’s health and mine too! So far I’ve only gained 12-13lbs since I got preg­nant but I need to gain more!! I’m actually about 3-4 lbs underweight. Please continue to pray that baby will catch up on normal weight and size and that all will be well.

“Believing that God continues to hear our prayers. Thanks so much! Do PM me if you need me to pray for your requests! Philippians 1:6 being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” (RUEL J. MENDOZA)

