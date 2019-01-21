Safe travels, same room

1 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST A THOUGHT: If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough. – Unknown

* * *

KAMPUPOT WONDERS: Does it follow that actors travelling together share the same room?

It’s so common to see on social media rumored sweethearts va­cationing together, here and abroad, just the two of them. It’s economical to share the same room, di ba? Wonder if all they do while inside the room is to pray the different mysteries of the rosary.

Why are Filipino films flop­ping one after another be­fore and after the MMFF?

Have our audiences had enough of two-char­acter rom-coms?

Why is Kris Aquino promoting illness instead of wellness? Kampupot, who’s a fan of Kris’ host­ing style, wishes her well, however.

He’s also hoping that one day soon, Kris will be back with a channel talk show.

* * *

FACELIFT IS OKAY: Some people used to dread the word facelift. They would cow­er in fear at the mere mention of facelift, as if it signaled a point of no return.

Not Amy Perez, who swears by Dr. Vicki Belo of the Belo Medical Group’s (BMG) non-surgical treatment, Kinetic Facelift.

The ever busy TV host describes the procedure thus, “parang hangin na may dalang serum na mabilis na ini-infuse sa skin mo para mag-tighten at ma-lift. The serums help in skin remodeling while the Kinetic energy helps in skin tightening.’’

For her personal beauty regimen, Amy suggests removing your make-up right away and always using Belo Sunblock. She echoes Dr. Belo, “The best anti-aging product for your skin is sunscreen.”

Amy successfully juggles her time between ABS-CBN shows “Umagang Kay Ganda” in the wee hours, “Sakto” on DZMM in the morning, and “It’s Showtime” at noon.

The former ac­tress is turning 50 this year.

Related

comments