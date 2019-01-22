  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Boston’s Smart fined $35K after Bembry altercation

    NEW YORK (AFP) – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Monday after multiple attempts at rushing Atlanta’s DeAndre Bembry after being ejected from a Saturday road victory.

    Kiki VanDeWeghe, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations, said Smart was punished for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.

    Smart and Bembry exchanged words as the players lined up for a jump ball in the third quarter and had to be separated by teammates and coaches.

    Smart broke free and rushed toward Bembry before being again restrained.

    Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) is restrained by center Al Horford during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

    A second technical foul in the game against Smart saw him ejected 4:25 into the third quarter of Boston’s 113-105 triumph. Bembry was also assessed a technical foul over the incident.

    The Celtics rank fifth in the Eastern Conference at 26-18, six games behind pace-setting Milwaukee, while the Hawks are 14-31, 7 1/2 games behind Charlotte for the eighth and final East playoff spot.

