    Egypt TV host jailed for interviewing gay man

    Mohammed el-Gheiti

    CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced a TV presenter to a year in prison for interviewing a gay sex worker on his show.

    Mohammed el-Gheiti was found guilty of encouraging immorality over an August 2018 segment in which the guest described his profession.

    El-Gheiti, who can appeal the ruling, was fined around $170 (P8,990) and is free pending a final verdict.

    The charges stem from a complaint filed by a private lawyer.

    Egypt has waged a crackdown on perceived homosexuality in recent years, imprisoning people on vague charges of “debauchery.”

    Homosexuality is not a crime in Egypt, but is widely seen as taboo in the conservative, Muslim-majority country.

    Prostitution is illegal. In September 2017, authorities arrested dozens of people after several waved an LGBT rainbow flag at a Cairo concert.

