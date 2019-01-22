Fil-Am shines in ‘America’s Got Talent’

FILIPINO-American singer Angelica Hale made history wowing “America’s Got Tal­ent” judges on Tuesday, earning herself a second golden buzzer in the pro­cess.

The 11-year-old was the first contestant on the show to receive two golden buzzers.

She received her first golden buzzer during the 12th season of the show.

Angelica got her sec­ond one on Tuesday on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” performing the “Fight Song.”

The feat not only earned her a standing ovation from the audience as with show judges Howie Mandel, Hei­di Klum, Mel B., and Simon Cowell; it also catapulted her right to the finals.

“You are amongst champi­ons. You show up and you lift the ceiling off this the­ater. That was your fight song and if Ican do any­thing, Iwill do anything to help you win this fight,” Mandel said prior to press­ing the golden buzzer for Angelica.

Hale, who was in tears, was profuse in thanking the TV host.

She said, “Ican’t believe this is actually happening to me. Inever expected this to happen. Iwanted to thank you so much. This is a dream come true.”

Angelica was bested by singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne during the show’s 12th season. (NEIL RA­MOS)

