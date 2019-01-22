Helen’s recipes

GLADLY, PROUDLY – “Some people disagree with my politics, even hate it. But wow, I still have to meet some­one who does not bow to Helen’s cookery. So much so that in my office she is referred to as the wife of the Senate President, in her kitchen I am gladly and proudly the husband of the cook.”

That is Senate President Tito Sotto, writing the fore­word to the Volume 2 of the book “ Helen’s Kitchen,” some kind of guide to Ms. Gamboa’s cooking show “From Helen’s Kitchen.”

Those who’ve tasted Helen’s recipes can only agree with Tito. This columnist and media friends and celebrities look forward to her signature dishes, usually served at “eating sessions” of the “dabarkads.” Or a few times sent by sweet Helen to the house of this columnist.

* * *

SEASON 2 – After a successful Season 1, “From Helen’s Kitchen” Season 2 returns start­ing Jan. 21 (11 a.m.) on Colours, exclusively on Cignal.

As always, each of the 14 episodes is star-studded, joining Helen’s kitchen and tasting and enjoying the to-die-for food that come out of it. Which Helen and only Helen can cook.

Think of stars like Lorna Tolentino, Ai-Ai de las Alas, Janice de Belen, Angelu de Leon, among others. Hel­en’s daughter Ciara and sister-in-law Pauleen Luna will help entertain weekly guests.

* * *

SPEEDY NOTES – Kapuso Dingdong Dantes has no plans whatsoever to turn Kapamilya. In the first place there’s no of­fer. Another GMA loyalist is Dennis Trillo. Not so a longtime comedian. If the money is right, he’ll jump ship in a jiffy…Julia Barretto not wearing bra is no big deal. Many others are also braless. Healthy that way…It is said that in no time, a hot young actor will come out of the closet, to which a kibitzer asks: “Kai­langan pa ba?”…Teresa Loyzaga is La Primera Contravida, thanks to GMA’s “Special Tatay.”

comments