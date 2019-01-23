2-week deadline for police to solve ambush of Cebu town mayor

Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde on Wednesday gave the chief of the Cebu Provincial Police Office and the Talisay City chief of police two weeks to solve the ambush of Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya of San Fernando, Cebu in Talisay City last Tuesday.

Albayalde said if Cebu PPO director Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena and Talisay City police head Supt. Marlu Conag fail to solve the case in two weeks time, they will be sacked immediately.

“I have given them two weeks to resolve the case in Cebu,” Albayalde said.

“And if they fail do so, they will be relieved automatically. I will put somebody there to investigate it further,” he added.

To fasttrack the probe, Albayalde said he has directed PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director Chief Supt. Amador Corpus to also look into the case.

Albayalde said the two-week deadline won’t result into a “haphazard investigation” of the case.

“Of course not. Remember iyung Batocabe case tinira natin less than two weeks? Kung talagang tatrabahuhin mo talagang kaya naman kung tutukan mo yung isang bagay,” Albayalde said.

“If you will use your fertile imagination and initative, puwede. Ito ang gusto natin mangyari,” he added. (Francis Wakefield)

