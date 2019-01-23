6,000 persons affected by tropical depression ‘Amang’

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Wednesday that more than 1,500 families or close to 6,000 persons were affected by tropical depression “Amang” which has weakened into a low pressure area.

NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense Administrator Ricardo B. Jalad said as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, 1,501 families or 5,904 persons from 44 barangays in the Caraga region were affected Amang.

Jalad said 1,232 families or 4,521 persons are being served in two evacuation centers.

He also said that 247 cities and municipalities in Region 5 (Bicol) and Caraga suspended classes due to the weather disturbance.

Jalad said 146 passengers and one vessel remain stranded in seaports in Western Visayas and Bicol while a motorbanca took shelter due to the weather disturbance.

Four domestic flights were cancelled due to bad weather condition caused by Amang.

Jalad said 5,256 families or 21,006 persons from Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Compostela Valley, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur were pre-emptively evacuated due to Amang. (Francis Wakefield)

