CA affirms: Rosanna Roces must pay P3.1 M

The Court of Appeals has affirmed its 2018 ruling that actress Rosanna “Osang” Roces is liable to pay P3.1 million in damages for breach of contract she signed with an aesthetic clinic in 2004.

In a resolution dated Jan. 18, 2019 and written by Associate Justice Ramon M. Bato Jr., the CA denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Roces, Jennifer Molina in real life.

The 2018 CA decision upheld the ruling of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court which found Roces guilty of breach of contract and should pay damages to Forever Flawless Face and Body Center.

“As correctly held by the RTC, fundamental is the principle that a contract is the law between parties. Absent any showing that its provisions are contrary to law, morals, good customs, public order, or public policy, it (contract) should be enforced to the letter,” the CA decision stated.

Roces filed a motion to reconsider the CA decision.

“A perusal of the Motion for Reconsideration reveals that there are no new and substantial issues raised therein which have not been judiciously passed upon by this Court,” the CA said.

“Thus, We find no cogent or compelling reason to alter, modify, or reverse the said Decision. ACCORDINGLY, the instant motion for reconsideration is DENIED for lack of merit. SO ORDERED,” it ruled. (Rey G. Panaligan)

