Canadian-Filipino beauty shines in Miss Multinational pageant

1 SHARES Share Tweet

CANADIAN-Filipino beauty queen Kimi Mugford finished in the top 5 and received spe­cial awards at the Miss Multi­national beauty pageant held in India last Monday night.

Mugford, 18, a singer and an ice hockey enthusiast, won as Miss Multinational Asia, Best in Talent, and Best in Sports.

Miss USA Daniela Nieto was crowned Miss Multinational 2018. She was crowned by Sophia Senoron of the Philip­pines, last year’s winner.

Nieto, 23, was also named Miss Multinational America, Top Model and Best in Ramp Walk.

First runner-up honors went to Miss Algeria Nihed Markria; and Miss Mexico Tania Mauri­cio, 2nd runner-up. Miss Ven­ezuela rounded up the top 5.

Mugford is the youngest among the current batch of winners of Miss World Philip­pines.

After the international com­petition, Mugford said that she will go back to school and might pursue her singing career.

“I’ve always been someone who prioritizes my education. Right now, I am in school. On top of my singing ca­reer, pageant career, and school, I’ve always tried to find a balance. So af­ter this competition, it will be school and my singing career,” she said. (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)

Related

comments