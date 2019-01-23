Canadian-Filipino beauty shines in Miss Multinational pageant

- Home
CANADIAN-Filipino beauty queen Kimi Mugford finished in the top 5 and received special awards at the Miss Multinational beauty pageant held in India last Monday night.
Mugford, 18, a singer and an ice hockey enthusiast, won as Miss Multinational Asia, Best in Talent, and Best in Sports.
Miss USA Daniela Nieto was crowned Miss Multinational 2018. She was crowned by Sophia Senoron of the Philippines, last year’s winner.
Nieto, 23, was also named Miss Multinational America, Top Model and Best in Ramp Walk.
First runner-up honors went to Miss Algeria Nihed Markria; and Miss Mexico Tania Mauricio, 2nd runner-up. Miss Venezuela rounded up the top 5.
Mugford is the youngest among the current batch of winners of Miss World Philippines.
After the international competition, Mugford said that she will go back to school and might pursue her singing career.
“I’ve always been someone who prioritizes my education. Right now, I am in school. On top of my singing career, pageant career, and school, I’ve always tried to find a balance. So after this competition, it will be school and my singing career,” she said. (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)