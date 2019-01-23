Duterte ‘very happy’ with BOL victory

President Duterte is “very happy” with the imminent victory of the Bangsamoro Organic Law based on the initial canvassing of votes during the plebiscite last Monday.

The President disclosed that Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has informed him about the smooth plebiscite for the ratification of the Bangsamoro initiative in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and other areas.

“I’m very happy. We are a step nearer to a peaceful Mindanao,” Duterte said on the sidelines of the assembly of tricycle drivers and operators in Pasay City Wednesday.

“Buti’t na lang sinabi sa akin ni Gen. Año na everything went well and I think the ‘yes’ vote for BOL won,” Duterte said in his earlier speech.

Another plebiscite will be held in Lanao del Norte and several towns in North Cotabato on Feb. 6 to determine if the residents support the law creating the Bangsamoro region. Malacanang has declared the plebiscite day as a special non-working holiday.

With the Bangsamoro vote underway, the President intends to resume the government’s dialogue with Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari.

“Ngayon, I have to shift my attention or focus to Misuari. Si Misuari, territoriality rin ‘yun. Kasi sila – Jolo, Zamboanga. Sila ‘yung una doon,” he said in his speech.

“We have to refocus on the western side kasi si Misuari. Misuari must also have something there,” he said.

Duterte later said he must also consider the sentiment of Sulu that turned down the Bangsamoro law.

“Sulu voted ‘no’ so that’s something so I have to take into account. Otherwise sabihin nila na binalewala ‘yung damdamin nila. That’s how it operates sa especially among the Moro people,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

