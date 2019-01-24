20 new routes to and from PITX set to be opened

The Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board are set to open 20 new routes to and from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Paranaque City.

The LTFRB has issued a memorandum based on the directive of the DOTr to open new routes to and from PITX and augment existing public utility vehicles serving the landport.

Under LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2019-005, the Board designated 10 new routes for passenger buses, two for UV Express, and eight for Class 2 public utility jeepneys, which should all be compliant with the PUV modernization program.

The new routes are:

PUB

PITX-Ternate

PITX-Alfonso/Mendez

PITX-Palapala, Dasmariñas

PITX-Silang, Cavite

PITX-Tagaytay City

PITX-Cavite City

PITX-Indang

PITX-Manggahan, General Trias

PITX-Lancaster New City

PITX-Nasugbu via Ternate

UV Express Van/Class 3 PUJ

PITX-Alabang

PITX-Tanza

Class 2 PUJ

PITX-Bayan Luma, Imus

PITX-Alabang

PITX-Tanza

PITX-Bicutan via East Service Road

PITX-Bicutan via West Service Road

PITX-Sucat via Sucat Ave.

PITX-Blumentritt

PITX-Bacoor

Only operators with vehicles compliant with the standards of the PUVMP will be awarded the franchise for the new routes, according to the MC.

For PUB, units should be single deck, with Euro 4 or better emission standard, low floor, at least two doors, air-conditioned, with closed circuit television camera, dashboard camera, free WiFi, and automatic fare collection system.

For UV Express, only units that comply with the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines will be accepted while Class 2 or 3 PUJ units must comply with OFG standards and the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards. (Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

