4 treasure hunters killed in Agusan landslide

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Four treasure hunters were killed while three others remain missing following a landslide in Santiago, Agusan del Norte over the weekend.

Chief Supt. Gilbert Cruz, Caraga police director, identified the victims as Rene Gan-ungun Iligan, Ramil Naño Iligan, Casiano Tagunsulod Iligan, and Tata Salasay.

The landslide reportedly occurred during the onslaught of tropical depression “Amang.”

The incident was reported at about 11:55 p.m. last Jan. 21 by a certain Jasmin Iligan, legal age, married, businesswoman, and a resident of Barangay Hinapuyan, Carmen, Surigao del Sur, to the Santiago municipal police station.

Iligan said that at about 9 p.m. last Sunday, her husband together with eight others – Rene Gan-ungun Iligan, Ramil Naño Iligan, Casiano Tagunsulod Iligan, Rex Penig, Tata Salasay, Jay-ay Matanog, Alan Daging, and a certain “Gang-gang,” all of legal age and residents of Surigao del Sur – were treasure hunting in Mount Manhupaw, boundary of Santiago and Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, when a landslide hit them.

Cruz said the Santiago MPS immediately conducted a follow up investigation regarding the incident.

He said that one of the miners – Daging – was the sole survivor of the incident.

Daging was brought to the Agusan del Norte Provincial Hospital, Barangay Libertad, Butuan City for immediate medical attention. He still cannot give exact details regarding the incident due to the injury he sustained.

Cruz said the remains of Rene Gan-ungun Iligan, Ramil Naño Iligan, Casiano Tagunsulod Iligan, and Tata Salasay were recovered by their relatives and transported to Sitio Kasagayan, Barangay Poblacion 2, Santiago. (Francis T. Wakefield)

Related

comments