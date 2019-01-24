CEU cagers stay unbeaten in NCRAA

Centro Escolar University overpowered University of Luzon, 98-70, and stayed unbeaten in the NCRAA men’s basketball held recently at the St. Joseph Gymnasium.

Tyron Chan and Rich Guinitaran submitted double-double numbers as CEU inched closer to completing a sweep in the tournament.

Chan played his best game of the season as he tallied 24 points on top of 12 boards while Guinitaran added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Scorpions dealt the Golden Tigers their first loss.

Only the Philippine School of Business Administration-QC stands in the way of CEU, which is likely to top Group B.

University of Luzon’s first defeat made the race for the quarterfinals interesting. Now carrying a 4-1 win-loss slate, the team is in second spot but is just half a game ahead of Pasig Catholic College (3-1). De Ocampo Memorial College is not far behind at 4-2 and PATTS Aeronautics had a 3-2 slate.

In Group A, St. Francis of Assisi College wrapped up its elims campaign with an 87-65 dumping of De La Salle-Dasmarinas to secure an entry into the next round.

Following their latest triumph, the Doves had booked a seat to the quarterfinal round after ending their elims campaign with a 5-2 card.

