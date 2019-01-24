Convert Road Board fund to railways fund – Tolentino

Former Presidential Advertiser for Political Affairs Atty. Francis N. Tolentino is pushing for the conversion of the fund allocation of the recently abolished Road Board into a fund which will support the improvement and rehabilitation of railways throughout the country.

Tolentino, a former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, has repeatedly emphasized the need to establish a more efficient and reliable mass transport system in order to help address the perennial evil of traffic congestion particularly in Metro Manila.

“A mass transportation system that will be economical and efficient for the riding public will not only address our traffic problems but will similarly benefit the common Filipino using public transport as a means to mobilize himself. An improved railway system will enable the transport of people, goods, and services at greater speed, and hence, the flow of development from the centers to the edges, so to speak,” said Tolentino.

In many European countries as well as in China, India, Russia, and Japan, railways subsidies are offered to sustain railway operations and improve services. In Germany for example, approximately 17 billion Euros in railway subsidies contribute to the efficiency of the German public transport system.

Tolentino added that railways are growth channels that have long been underutilized in the country and that now is the perfect time to revive these lines in order to make inclusive growth happen.

