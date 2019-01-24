Drug den dismantled

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Anti-narcotics operatives dismantled a drug den in Kudarat and arrested its suspected maintainer and four other cohorts including two minors.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement and policemen swooped down on Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City and raided the drug den operated by Arnold Posadas, a drug surrenderee who refused to undergo a community-based rehabilitation program.

PDEA regional chief Naravy Duquitan said government’s anti-narcotics operatives arrested Posadas and his cohort, Wilfredo Depalubos, 35, and four other suspects, including two minors, who were having pot session inside the drug den.

The arrested suspects were identified as Edmor Edjec, 44, Roger Castillanes, 23, and two minors aged 13 and 15-years-old. They were caught in the act of sniffing shabu at the drug den by the raiding team.

The raiding lawmen seized at least 10 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride worth P70,000.

Charges will be filed against the arrested suspects except for the two minors who were placed under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. (Joseph Jubelag)

