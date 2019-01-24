Julie Anne walang regrets

JULIE Anne San Jose is still seemingly smarting concerning her breakup with erstwhile boyfriend Benjamin Alves.

She may not admit to it but it is quite obvious just reading between the lines.

Not only is the singer-actress reluctant in mentioning Benjamin’s name in interviews, she was all too ready to proclaim friendship is not in the offing between them.

All that said, Julie Anne is careful not to badmouth Benjamin.

The 24-year-old is also not too keen discussing the whys and hows of the breakup, maintaining simply it was “for the best.”

Making as if it was nothing, she told us recently she has “moved on” from the debacle and that she is now all about “work.”

If you think she is regretting getting into the relationship in the first place, well, you are wrong.

“Wala po akong regret sa kahit anong bagay na nangyari sa buhay ko,” she said. “Just lessons learned.”

As to what exactly it was that she learned from the relationship, Julie Anne couldn’t specify.

“Basta marami,” she stammered.

And that is how the cookie crumbles. (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

