Makati cop arrested for extortion

The Philippine National Police-Counter Intelligence Task Force arrested a policeman Thursday for allegedly extorting from “habal-babal” drivers in Taguig City.

The suspect was identified as SPO4 Danilo Paghubasan, deputy commander of the Police Community Precinct 9 of the Makati City police.

A report from Supt. Renante Lambojo of the PNP- CITF said Paghubasan was arrested at about 7 a.m. in an entrapment operation in Barangay Ususan.

According to Lambojo, Paghubasan was the subject of complaints from habal-habal drivers who accused him of asking P15,000 each from them as membership fee as well as protection in order for them not to be apprehended while picking up passengers in one of the terminals in Taguig.

It was also learned that the suspect used to collect P150 daily from each of the 40 habal-habal drivers to enable them to pass C-6 and Palar Village in Taguig.

Paghubasan is now under the custody of the CITF in Camp Crame, Quezon City where he is undergoing thorough investigation. (Jean Fernando)

