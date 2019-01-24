No script. Please!

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ACID TEST – It is said that the acid test for an emcee is carrying a show (or program) without the benefit of a script or guide. One improvises and adjusts as the show goes along, depending on the situations and guests.

Even accidents do happen and a good emcee instinctively knows how to remedy them.

Well, Willie Revillame is on GMA Monday to Friday (5 to 6:30 p.m.) via “Wowowin,” effortlessly (or so it seems) hosting the game show. Think “Willie of Fortune” (“kwarta o kahon”), “Patalbugan,” “Putukan Na,” “Hep Hep Hooray,” among other games.

* * *

REALITY TV – Did I say game show? Yes, but more. “Wowowin” is also reality TV. Thanks to the stories of the contestants – happy, sad, comic, dramatic, unusual, ordinary.

Willie “connects” with all of his guests, making them at ease, at home.

Their Kuya Will is a friend, a benefactor, an adviser.

He is particularly kind and generous to seniors and children (special, handicapped).

Every so often, “Wowowin” conducts talent search – singing, dancing, novelty, beauty.

* * *

GIRLS, GIRLS – Of course, those pretty and shapely girls are part and parcel of “Wowowin.” The choreographer, – the “Living Legend” Anna Feliciano – is doing a fine job. They soften the impact, in a manner of speaking, of the blood and violence which the news program, “24 Oras,” well bring.

Willie’s co-hosts led by Sugar Mercado are also okey. Sorry can’t remember names of the black beauty and the two gays (stand-up comedians).

* * *

PRIZES– Cash and in kind are given away. “Bigyan ng jacket ‘yan…ng cellphone.” Also R2,000, R5,000, R10,000 or more…to the delight of the audience. Winners and losers alike get their share of the prizes.

But of course no one can top the jackpot: R1 million, brand new car, house and lot from Bria. To date, six or seven have won the jackpot, including the “Onanay” women.

Related

comments