Bangsamoro Organic Law deemed ratified

The Bangsamoro Organic Law is now deemed ratified.

The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Plebiscite Board of Canvassers, announced the ratification of the BOL Friday night.

“The Comelec, sitting en banc, proclaims Republic Act 11054, or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, as deemed ratified, considering that majority of the votes cast in all provinces and cities of the present Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao voting as one geographical areas is in favor of approval of the organic law,” Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas said.

The ARMM ratification of the BOL now means that it will be replaced by the BARMM.

The “yes” votes from the ARMM voters during the Jan. 21 plebiscite totaled 1,540,017 compared to the 198,750 votes for “no.”

The NPBOC also proclaimed that the City of Cotabato shall form part of the BARMM considering that majority of the votes cast in the city is in favor of the city’s inclusion.

However, the City of Isabela in Basilan shall not form part of BARMM as the majority of the votes cast is not in favor of inclusion.

The NPBOC directed the Supervisory Committee to prepare a report in the form of a resolution on the result of the canvass to the President of the Philippines, the Senate President, and Speaker of the House. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

